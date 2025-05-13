Google's upcoming AI agent could change how you code
What's the story
Google is said to be working on an AI agent that could streamline the coding process for engineers, as per The Information.
The tech giant has been demonstrating the futuristic product to its employees and outside developers.
The AI agent is designed to assist software engineers throughout various stages of development, including task management and code documentation.
Google could unveil this new AI agent at its upcoming I/O conference.
Tech integration
Potential integration with Android XR glasses and headset
In addition to the software development assistant, Google may showcase the integration of its Gemini AI chatbot in voice mode with Android XR glasses and headsets.
The development of these AI tools comes amid increasing pressure on Google to demonstrate tangible returns on its substantial investments in artificial intelligence.
As competition intensifies in the AI sector, the company is focusing on delivering innovative solutions that enhance user experience and productivity
Upcoming event
Google's I/O conference set for next week
Google's annual I/O conference is just a week away, set to kick off in Mountain View, California. The keynote address is scheduled for May 20.
The event is where the tech giant unveils its latest innovations and advancements in the field of artificial intelligence, augmented reality/virtual reality technologies, Android, and more.