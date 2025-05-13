Apple's iOS 19 will improve iPhone battery life with AI
What's the story
Apple is working on an AI feature to enhance battery life of iPhones and other supported devices. The tool will be part of the upcoming iOS 19 update.
The feature, according to a Bloomberg report, will optimize power consumption according to the behavior of individual users.
It will analyze "battery data it has collected from users' devices to understand trends and make predictions for when it should lower the power draw of certain applications or features," the report added.
Comparison
Apple's AI feature draws parallels with Google's Adaptive Battery
The proposed feature from Apple is similar to Google's Adaptive Battery, a machine learning-based tool that was introduced back in 2018.
The Android version analyzes user patterns to decide which apps should be restricted from background operation and which ones should be prioritized.
Through some settings, users can control how apps behave in the background so as to fetch updated data and deliver notifications.
Additional feature
iOS 19 to feature lock screen charging time indicator
Along with the AI-powered battery management tool, iOS 19 is also expected to bring a lock screen indicator. This will show how long your phone will take to reach full charge.
This new capability is mainly being developed for Apple's upcoming iPhone 17 Air model, which is said to be the company's slimmest phone yet with a smaller battery.
However, it will be available for all iPhones running iOS 19.
Timeline
iOS 19 set for release later this year
Apple is expected to unveil iOS 19 at its Worldwide Developers Conference in June. The update will then be available for the public in September.
This means, you can expect a host of new features and enhancements, including the much-anticipated AI-powered battery management tool, later this year.