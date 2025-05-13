Google updates iconic 'G' logo after 10 years—Check what's new
What's the story
Google is finally refreshing its iconic 'G' logo for the first time in a decade.
The last major update came on September 1, 2015, when the company revamped its entire logo ('Google') with a modern typeface called Product Sans.
The change also brought the circular design of the 'G' icon, which has been in use for a decade now.
Design update
New logo features vibrant colors
Notably, the new 'G' logo will not have four solid color sections anymore.
Instead, red will blend into yellow, yellow into green, and green into blue. This transition gives a more vibrant, modern, and colorful look to the logo.
The updated design also matches the Gemini gradient used in Google's AI Mode in Search for shortcuts.
Rollout
New logo already in use on iOS
Notably, the updated 'G' logo is already in use by the Google Search app for iOS after a recent update.
The icon also made its way to Android with Google app version 16.18 (beta) released on Monday.
The change is pretty subtle and may not be easily noticeable, particularly if you see it mostly on your homescreen or as a tiny browser icon.
Uncertain future
No word on changes to main logo
As of now, Google has not announced any plans to refresh its main six-letter logo. It remains unclear if other product logos would see similar changes.
However, some of the company's four-color logos like Chrome or Maps could also start blending their sections in a similar manner.