Huawei will soon bring humanoid robots to your home
What's the story
Huawei Technologies, one of the top Chinese tech giants, has entered into a strategic partnership with UBTech Robotics.
The two companies will work together to develop humanoid robots for industrial as well as domestic purposes.
This partnership aligns with China's efforts to increase the adoption of these advanced machines across sectors.
Project objectives
Goal to transition humanoid robots from labs to real-world use
The main aim of the Huawei-UBTech partnership is to accelerate the transition of humanoid robots from lab innovations to real-world applications.
This includes their mass adoption in industrial, household, and other scenarios.
The two companies intend to collaborate on building smart factories with humanoid robots and creating bipedal or wheeled service robots for home.
AI development
Huawei to aid UBTech in establishing an innovation center
As part of the partnership, Huawei will help UBTech establish an innovation center focused on "embodied intelligence."
The term refers to a type of artificial intelligence (AI) that incorporates cognitive functions into a physical body.
The collaboration will leverage Huawei's strengths in its self-developed Ascend and Kunpeng AI processors, cloud computing, and large AI model technologies.
Market reaction
UBTech's stock rises following partnership announcement
UBTech's shares jumped nearly 10% today after the company announced the partnership with Huawei.
The benchmark Hang Seng Index also gained, closing 3% higher in its best one-day performance since early March.
The positive market reaction was largely fueled by optimism over a possible resolution to the US-China trade war.