Bluetooth 6.1 is now available: What are the changes?
What's the story
The Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG) has launched a new version of its wireless technology, Bluetooth 6.1.
The update aims to enhance user privacy and extend battery life of your device, without changing the day-to-day usage of the technology.
A key feature of Bluetooth 6.1 is the introduction of Randomized RPA (Resolvable Private Address) Updates.
Challenge
New feature makes tracking devices more difficult
The Randomized RPA Updates have been designed to make it harder for third parties to track devices over time by monitoring their Bluetooth signals. The new address-randomization facility brings more variation in how and when Bluetooth addresses are refreshed, making it harder to fingerprint devices.
Boost
It improves energy efficiency
Along with improving privacy, Bluetooth 6.1 also offers a slight improvement in energy efficiency.
The SIG has not revealed exact numbers, but the updated timing of address changes is expected to lower power consumption based on the device.
This improvement further highlights how this update is all about subtle improvements that play to the protocol's strengths without disrupting or confusing users.