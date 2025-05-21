Google Chrome will now automatically change your compromised passwords
What's the story
Google is all set to bolster the security features of its popular web browser, Chrome.
The tech giant has announced plans for an "Automated Password Change" feature, which would instantly replace passwords compromised in data breaches.
The new capability will be integrated into the existing password manager of Google Chrome, which already notifies users when their credentials appear in a data breach.
Functionality
How will this feature work?
The Automated Password Change feature, announced at the Google I/O keynote presentation, will make changing compromised passwords a whole lot easier.
You will be able to generate a new password and replace the old one with just one click, without ever having to visit a "Create New Password" page.
However, this convenience is only available for participating websites at the moment. Google is working with developers to expand the list of sites that will support these one-click password changes.
Advantages
New feature will boost user experience
The Automated Password Change feature will make user experience a whole lot better by making it easier to change compromised passwords.
As Parisa Tabriz, VP and GM of Chrome, said in a pre-event briefing, "If we tell you your password is weak, it's really annoying to actually have to change your password."
She even stressed automatic password change is a win for safety as well as usability.
User control
Google will not change passwords without user consent
Despite the convenience offered by this new feature, Tabriz clarified that Chrome will not change a bad or compromised password without user consent.
"We're very much focused on keeping the user in control of changing their password," she added.
This way, users will still have control over their online security measures, even when automated systems are in place.