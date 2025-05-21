Google launches $250/month subscription plan for advanced AI tools
What's the story
At its annual developer conference, I/O 2025, Google has announced a new subscription plan, called Google AI Ultra.
The plan will give subscribers access to the tech giant's most advanced artificial intelligence (AI) models and services for $249.99 (around ₹21,380) per month.
This includes the newly launched Veo 3 video generator and Flow video editing app, as well as an upcoming feature called Gemini 2.5 Pro Deep Think mode.
Features
A comprehensive package for cutting-edge AI enthusiasts
The Google AI Ultra plan is for those who want to remain at the cutting edge of Google's AI, Josh Woodward, VP of Google Labs and Gemini, said.
The service is only available in the US at the moment and features Veo 3, Flow, and Gemini 2.5 Pro Deep Think.
It also provides higher limits on platforms like NotebookLM and Whisk—Google's image remixing app—and access to Google's Gemini chatbot in Chrome, among other features.
Agent mode
Google introduces agent mode with AI Ultra
One of the most interesting aspects of the Google AI Ultra plan is Agent Mode, which will be coming to desktop soon.
This tool can browse the web, conduct research, and integrate with other Google apps to do certain tasks.
Plus, as part of the subscription package, subscribers will also get YouTube Premium and 30TB of storage on Google Drive, Photos, and Gmail.
AI Pro
Google rebrands its existing AI subscription plan
Along with the launch of Google AI Ultra, the company is rebranding its existing Google One AI Premium plan as Google AI Pro.
The new plan will include products like Flow, NotebookLM, and the Gemini app formerly known as Gemini Advanced.
Subscribers of this service will also get early access to Gemini in Chrome and real-time speech translation in Google Meet for English and Spanish (with more languages to follow).