The Google AI Ultra plan is for those who want to remain at the cutting edge of Google's AI, Josh Woodward, VP of Google Labs and Gemini, said.

The service is only available in the US at the moment and features Veo 3, Flow, and Gemini 2.5 Pro Deep Think.

It also provides higher limits on platforms like NotebookLM and Whisk—Google's image remixing app—and access to Google's Gemini chatbot in Chrome, among other features.