Taapsee Pannu-Fardeen Khan join Mudassar Aziz's comedy 'Zamana Kya Kahega'

Taapsee Pannu , Fardeen Khan, and Ammy Virk are set to star in a new comedy film titled Zamana Kya Kahega. The film will be directed by Amit Roy and is scheduled to begin filming in September 2025. It will be produced by Mudassar Aziz . The film is expected to hit theaters in 2026.

Film details This is what 'Zamana Kya Kahega' is all about A source told Pinkvilla that Zamana Kya Kahega is an "event-based comedy, where situations pile up one after the other, leading to humor." The subject of the film was discussed by Aziz with Pannu, Khan, and Virk on the sets of Khel Khel Mein. The trio has been on board ever since then.

Director's debut Cinematographer Roy will helm the project Zamana Kya Kahega marks the directorial debut of cinematographer Roy, known for his work on films such as Dunki, Animal, and Deva. The movie will be shot in India and the UK, with the team already having completed a recce of the shoot locations. This project continues Aziz's tradition of creating unique high-concept situational comedies, similar to his previous work in Happy Bhaag Jayegi.