Taapsee Pannu-Fardeen Khan join Mudassar Aziz's comedy 'Zamana Kya Kahega'
What's the story
Taapsee Pannu, Fardeen Khan, and Ammy Virk are set to star in a new comedy film titled Zamana Kya Kahega. The film will be directed by Amit Roy and is scheduled to begin filming in September 2025. It will be produced by Mudassar Aziz. The film is expected to hit theaters in 2026.
Film details
This is what 'Zamana Kya Kahega' is all about
A source told Pinkvilla that Zamana Kya Kahega is an "event-based comedy, where situations pile up one after the other, leading to humor." The subject of the film was discussed by Aziz with Pannu, Khan, and Virk on the sets of Khel Khel Mein. The trio has been on board ever since then.
Director's debut
Cinematographer Roy will helm the project
Zamana Kya Kahega marks the directorial debut of cinematographer Roy, known for his work on films such as Dunki, Animal, and Deva. The movie will be shot in India and the UK, with the team already having completed a recce of the shoot locations. This project continues Aziz's tradition of creating unique high-concept situational comedies, similar to his previous work in Happy Bhaag Jayegi.
Actors' updates
Here's what else the actors are up to
On the work front, Pannu was last seen in Khel Khel Mein and is now preparing for Gandhari. Khan returned to acting in 2024 with the period drama series Heeramandi after a hiatus. He also featured in Khel Khel Mein, Visfot, and Housefull 5. Virk has joined the cast of Godday Godday Chaa 2, a sequel to the Punjabi blockbuster that won the Best Punjabi Feature Film award at the 71st National Film Awards.