Joe Root clocks his highest score in The Hundred: Stats 

Former England Test captain Joe Root made a sensational start to his new role as an opener for Trent Rockets. He scored a blistering 76 runs off just 41 balls against Oval Invincibles at The Kia Oval on Thursday. The innings was a perfect blend of timing and power, showcasing Root's white-ball skills in a way that had spectators in awe.

Match impact Root's innings was laced with crisp boundaries Root's promotion to the top of the order proved to be a masterstroke as he dominated the Invincibles's bowling attack from ball one. His innings was laced with 11 boundaries and a solitary six, coming at an impressive strike rate of 185.36. The aggressive approach meant the Rockets posted a strong 171/7 while batting first despite a mid-innings wobble. However, his efforts went in vain as the Invincibles later chased down the target.

Versatility Even I was surprised, says Root After the match, Root expressed surprise at his own athleticism, especially after taking a spectacular diving catch to dismiss Matty Hurst earlier in the tournament. "Even I was surprised! I felt like a young whippersnapper out there," the 34-year-old joked. This innings not only added another chapter to his illustrious career but also showed that he can adapt his game for any format of cricket.