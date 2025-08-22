Pratik Gandhi says 'Saare Jahan...' not a typical spy thriller

Character-driven narrative

'Not to make a spectacle but tell character-driven stories'

Gaurav Arora, the show's creator, said, "The hyper-realistic style is to show a very stylish spy with good-looking women and in exotic locations." "My attempt was to keep it very real and to show their pain and pressure." Producer Sejal Shah also emphasized, "The idea was not to make a spectacle but to tell a story driven by the characters." "And that is what we have here, characters who have a story, and both sides have stories."