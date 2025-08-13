When to watch Pratik Gandhi's 'Saare Jahan Se...' on Netflix
What's the story
Netflix will be dropping its latest espionage thriller, Saare Jahan Se Accha, directed by Sumit Purohit, soon. The show, which deviates from the platform's usual Friday release schedule, is set in the 1970s and follows an Indian spy on a perilous mission. It is inspired by historical events such as the 1971 Indo-Pak war and will premiere on the platform later on Wednesday.
Cast details
Strong cast elevates the series
The series stars Pratik Gandhi, Tillotama Shome, Sunny Hinduja, Anup Soni, Suhail Nayyar, Kritika Kamra, and Rajat Kapoor. Each character is intricately woven into the plot. Gandhi is known for his role in Scam 1992 while Shome has previously appeared in films like Monsoon Wedding and Sir. Kapoor has worked in many Bollywood classics, interestingly, co-starring in Monsoon Wedding. Hinduja is famous for his role in another spy thriller, The Family Man.
Show's theme
Historical events shape the narrative
Saare Jahan Se Accha pays tribute to India's early intelligence officers and their struggles. The series is not a direct retelling of true events but draws inspiration from historical incidents, including the 1971 Indo-Pak war and the mysterious death of nuclear scientist Homi J. Bhabha. These references add depth to the show's narrative. It'll most likely premiere at 1:30pm today.