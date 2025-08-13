Pratik Gandhi plays a spy who is stationed in Pakistan

When to watch Pratik Gandhi's 'Saare Jahan Se...' on Netflix

By Shreya Mukherjee 12:25 pm Aug 13, 202512:25 pm

What's the story

Netflix will be dropping its latest espionage thriller, Saare Jahan Se Accha, directed by Sumit Purohit, soon. The show, which deviates from the platform's usual Friday release schedule, is set in the 1970s and follows an Indian spy on a perilous mission. It is inspired by historical events such as the 1971 Indo-Pak war and will premiere on the platform later on Wednesday.