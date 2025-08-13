Sidharth Malhotra trained in Kalaripayattu for 'Param Sundari'

The recently released trailer of Param Sundari has generated a lot of buzz among audiences. In the film, Sidharth Malhotra plays the lead role of Param, a character that required immense dedication and preparation from the actor. To prepare for his role, he underwent training in Kalaripayattu, one of the oldest martial arts in the world. The film will release on August 29.

Preparation Malhotra's intense preparation for the role Kalaripayattu, which originated in Kerala over 3,000 years ago, is known for its unique combination of strikes, kicks, weaponry, and acrobatic movements that mimic animal postures. Malhotra's training involved mastering these intricate moves. Additionally, he also shot scenes with elephants, an experience that was both thrilling and unpredictable.

Film insights Trailer showcases Kerala's beauty and culture The Param Sundari trailer offers a glimpse into the film's scale and authenticity. Set against the stunning backdrop of Kerala, it beautifully captures the monsoon-soaked roads, backwater bike rides, and architectural wonders of ancient churches. The story revolves around a Delhi boy (Malhotra) and a Kerala girl (Janhvi Kapoor) whose cultural differences lead to fun, drama, and romance.