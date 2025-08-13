Sidharth Malhotra trained in Kalaripayattu for 'Param Sundari'
What's the story
The recently released trailer of Param Sundari has generated a lot of buzz among audiences. In the film, Sidharth Malhotra plays the lead role of Param, a character that required immense dedication and preparation from the actor. To prepare for his role, he underwent training in Kalaripayattu, one of the oldest martial arts in the world. The film will release on August 29.
Preparation
Malhotra's intense preparation for the role
Kalaripayattu, which originated in Kerala over 3,000 years ago, is known for its unique combination of strikes, kicks, weaponry, and acrobatic movements that mimic animal postures. Malhotra's training involved mastering these intricate moves. Additionally, he also shot scenes with elephants, an experience that was both thrilling and unpredictable.
Film insights
Trailer showcases Kerala's beauty and culture
The Param Sundari trailer offers a glimpse into the film's scale and authenticity. Set against the stunning backdrop of Kerala, it beautifully captures the monsoon-soaked roads, backwater bike rides, and architectural wonders of ancient churches. The story revolves around a Delhi boy (Malhotra) and a Kerala girl (Janhvi Kapoor) whose cultural differences lead to fun, drama, and romance.
Actor's perspective
Malhotra on his character Param
Speaking about the film, Malhotra said in a statement, "With Param Sundari, I feel like I'm revisiting the kind of romance I grew up loving but telling it in a way that feels fresh and relatable." "Param has that Delhi boy charm with a love story that makes you cross worlds. We wanted it to look as beautiful as it feels and Kerala's magic really made that happen." It is directed by Tushar Jalota and produced by Maddock Films.