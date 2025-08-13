'KBC' special with 'Sindoor' officers sparks controversy: Here's why

A teaser of the episode, set to air on Friday, was shared by the makers recently. In it, Qureshi explains why Operation Sindoor was necessary after Pakistan's repeated terror acts. However, netizens were not pleased with her appearance on a reality show. One user wrote, "The current regime is shamelessly using our forces for its petty politics and hyper-nationalism."

Protocol questioned

Is armed forces protocol being violated?

Another user raised concerns about whether armed forces protocol permits officers to appear on reality shows like KBC. They wrote, "Indian Armed Forces have some protocol, some dignity and huge respect. Politicians are ruining it for their personal benefit." According to Army dress regulations, the official uniform cannot be worn at cultural events or social gatherings, public places or restaurants, while traveling on public transport or in a civilian aircraft.