Sunny Deol's 'Safar' skips OTT, chooses big screen release
Sunny Deol, who has been recently seen in action-packed films like Gadar 2: The Katha Continues (2023) and Jaat (2025), is now gearing up for a change of pace. His upcoming family drama Safar, which was initially slated for an OTT release, will now be released in theaters by the end of this year, per Mid-Day. The decision comes after positive feedback from industry friends who praised the film as one of Deol's best performances.
'Safar' to follow in 'Satyakam's footsteps: Source
Deol has reportedly screened Safar for his close friends, including filmmakers Rajkumar Santoshi and Abbas-Mustan. They were so impressed that they suggested a theatrical release instead of a digital one. A source told Mid-Day, "Sunny has shown Safar to many of his close friends...They have all loved it, with many opining that the film will do for him what Satyakam (1969) did for his father, Dharmendra." Many believe Hrishikesh Mukherjee's Satyakam was action star Dharmendra's best acting performance.
Film details
Deol plays a middle-aged man in film
In Safar, Deol plays a middle-aged man who dedicates his life to serving humanity. The film also stars Simran Bagga. The source added that the actor wants to be fully involved in the film's release plans and will decide on the marketing plan, publicity strategy, and release date after he returns from the US this week. A November or December release is being considered.