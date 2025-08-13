Sunny Deol's 'Safar' skips OTT, chooses big screen release

'Safar' was set for OTT release

Sunny Deol, who has been recently seen in action-packed films like Gadar 2: The Katha Continues (2023) and Jaat (2025), is now gearing up for a change of pace. His upcoming family drama Safar, which was initially slated for an OTT release, will now be released in theaters by the end of this year, per Mid-Day. The decision comes after positive feedback from industry friends who praised the film as one of Deol's best performances.