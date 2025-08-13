'It shattered us': Brother reveals Anu Malik's MeToo allegations impact

Music composer Daboo Malik recently opened up about how the #MeToo accusations against his brother, Anu Malik , affected their family. Speaking to Vickey Lalwani, he said, "It shattered us as a family. He was also taken aback." "We couldn't handle the pain he went through at the time with so many people targeting him." The allegations were made by several female singers, some of whom had worked with Anu on a reality show.

Family support We stood by him emotionally, says Malik Malik said they stood by Anu during this difficult time. "We supported him emotionally. We saw to it that he got back in terms of work and meetings." "As a family, I couldn't pass any judgment. One should not. He saw a very difficult time." He added that the pain of watching his brother go through such an ordeal was overwhelming and hard to cope with.

Parental impact Their parents struggled to comprehend the situation Malik also revealed that their parents had a tough time understanding the allegations as they were in their 80s. "They couldn't understand what was happening," he said. Despite the challenges, Malik stood by Anu on an individual level during this difficult phase. He added, "I have supported him on an individual level because when you see someone going through so much, it was quite a setback for him."

Industry perspective We are not stars, Malik on facing social media scrutiny When asked if the allegations made it difficult for him and his brother Anu to meet people, Malik said, "We give it too much importance. I don't think we are stars. He is not a Shah Rukh Khan or a superstar." "We are musicians. Unnecessarily, we keep talking about someone on social media and end up giving them a position." "I don't think we are that important to even have this conversation."