You can now shop Pixel devices via Google India store
What's the story
Google has launched its official online store in India, allowing customers to buy Pixel devices directly.
The move marks a major expansion of the tech giant's retail footprint in the world's second-largest smartphone market.
Previously, Google relied on third-party platforms like Flipkart for distribution. Now, with its own online store, it hopes to replicate Apple's successful model in India.
Customer benefits
Google Store offers exclusive deals and exchange programs
The official Google Store in India will sell Pixel phones, watches, and earbuds.
To celebrate the launch, the company is offering special deals and exchange programs until the end of June.
"With the official Google Store now live in India, buying directly from Google gets you the peace of mind that comes with an authentic product," said a company spokesperson.
Payment options
Google Store offers flexible payment options
The Google Store in India supports UPI payments, enabling quick and secure transactions.
The new online store also offers flexible payment options such as no-cost EMI and instant cashback on select credit cards.
"When you buy your Pixel directly from Google, you're not just getting great value - you're also getting the assurance that comes with it," the blog post added.
The company has partnered with Cashify in India for easy trade-in deals.
Payment support
Google Store supports price matching
Google also offers a price match guarantee for a product within its return period.
"If you find a better price at a selected retail partner or on Google Store within the return period, you may be eligible for a partial refund from Pixel Price Promise to match the lower price," the blog post explained.
The online store also enables Pixel users to initiate repair requests and schedule pick-ups directly from the website.