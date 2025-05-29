Simplify your phone: Tips to declutter notifications
What's the story
In today's digital age, phone notifications can get pretty overwhelming, pretty fast.
With constant reminders from apps, messages, and emails, it is easy to feel bombarded.
Cutting down these notifications not only helps in alleviating stress but also improves productivity by letting you concentrate on what really matters.
Here are some practical tips to manage your phone notifications effectively and stay clutter-free.
Priority setting
Prioritize important notifications
One of the first steps in managing notifications is prioritizing them. Figure out which apps/contacts matter the most and set them accordingly.
Most smartphones let users customize notification settings for each app/contact, so that only important alerts come through immediately while others can be checked later.
Silence mode
Utilize Do Not Disturb mode
The Do Not Disturb mode is a handy option for limiting distractions at certain hours of the day.
The feature mutes all unnecessary notifications but lets important alerts through, if required.
Setting up this mode during working hours or at night can make a huge difference when it comes to limiting interruptions and staying focused.
Notification bundling
Group notifications by type
Grouping similar types of notifications together can help you manage them without getting overwhelmed.
Most phones provide options to bundle notifications by app or category, letting you view them together instead of individually as they come in.
This way, you can check updates without getting interrupted every now and then.
Permission audit
Regularly review app permissions
Regularly reviewing app permissions makes sure that only the apps you really need have access to send you notifications.
Over time, some apps gain unnecessary permissions, which add to the clutter of notifications.
By auditing these permissions from time to time, you can revoke access from less important apps and keep your notification center clean.
Social media control
Limit social media alerts
Social media platforms tend to send a lot of alerts, most of which don't require immediate attention.
Restricting these alerts by disabling unnecessary ones like likes or comments can help limit the noise on your device.
Alternatively, try setting dedicated time-slots during the day when you'll check social media updates manually instead of getting constant pings throughout the day.