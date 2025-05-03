Jeff Bezos plans to sell Amazon stocks worth $4.75B
What's the story
Amazon's Executive Chairman Jeff Bezos has revealed plans to sell up to $4.75 billion worth of the firm's shares in the coming year.
The sale, which will involve some 25 million stocks, will be conducted via a trading plan that will end on May 29, 2026, according to a regulatory filing.
To note, Bezos had sold $13.4 billion in Amazon stock last year.
Wealth profile
Bezos's net worth and Amazon's Q1 earnings
According to Bloomberg's billionaire index, Bezos is currently the second richest person in the world with an estimated net worth of $212 billion.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk occupies the top spot with a net worth of $332 billion.
Bezos's announcement comes just days after Amazon reported its Q1 earnings for 2025, showing a 9% revenue increase to $155.7 billion and $17.1 billion profit.
Market reaction
Amazon shares dip amid tariff concerns
Despite the positive earnings report, Amazon's shares fell in after-hours trading. The drop was attributed to fears of Donald Trump's trade tariffs impacting the company.
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy acknowledged the uncertainties on a call with analysts, saying it was "hard to tell with tariffs how they're going to settle and when they're going to settle."
He also stressed on offering a wide range of products at competitive prices.
Company stance
Amazon's response to White House's allegations
In early April, prices on Amazon's online marketplace started rising after Trump announced new tariffs, especially on Chinese imports.
Last week, the White House accused Amazon of a "hostile and political act" after reports indicated that the company was planning to notify customers about the potential costs of Trump's tariffs while shopping.
However, the firm distanced itself from the report, saying the idea was rejected.