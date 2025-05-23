What's the story

OpenAI has announced its partnership with the UAE firm G42 and others for the launch of Stargate, its AI infrastructure platform.

The partnership will see the construction of the world's largest data center in Abu Dhabi, with 1GW AI computing cluster. The first phase (200MW) would go live by 2026.

The initiative is part of a larger strategy under "OpenAI for Countries," to help governments around the world develop their own sovereign AI capabilities in coordination with the US.