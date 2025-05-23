OpenAI to establish world's largest data center in this country
What's the story
OpenAI has announced its partnership with the UAE firm G42 and others for the launch of Stargate, its AI infrastructure platform.
The partnership will see the construction of the world's largest data center in Abu Dhabi, with 1GW AI computing cluster. The first phase (200MW) would go live by 2026.
The initiative is part of a larger strategy under "OpenAI for Countries," to help governments around the world develop their own sovereign AI capabilities in coordination with the US.
Investment details
Stargate UAE: A $500 billion investment in AI infrastructure
OpenAI has announced that Stargate UAE "is a new company intending to invest $500 billion over the next four years for building a new OpenAI infrastructure in the United States."
The company sees Stargate UAE as a realization of its long-term vision to create "frontier-scale compute capacity around the world."
Alongside G42, the project is being done in partnership with Oracle, Cisco, NVIDIA, and SoftBank, in line with UAE's earlier commitment to invest $1.4 trillion in the US.
Global reach
Stargate UAE: A global AI infrastructure initiative
Stargate UAE aims to provide AI infrastructure and computing capacity within a 2,000-mile radius, possibly catering to half the world's population.
The partnership will make the UAE the first country in the world to offer nationwide access to ChatGPT.
The collaboration will allow OpenAI's tools to be used across several key sectors in the UAE, including government operations, energy production, healthcare service delivery, education, and transportation systems.
Expansion strategy
OpenAI's future plans for global AI partnerships
OpenAI plans to establish 10 partnerships in major countries and regions in the first phase of "OpenAI for Countries."
The company has already started talks with other countries looking to build their own Stargates.
Jason Kwon, OpenAI's Chief Strategy Officer, will embark on an "OpenAI for Countries" roadshow next week across Asia Pacific.
The tour will meet government officials and potential private-sector partners to discuss opportunities in delivering AI services globally.