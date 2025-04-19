What's the story

OpenAI's newly launched AI models, o3 and o4-mini, have been observed to have an increased tendency to "hallucinate" or generate false information.

While this issue isn't new in the field of artificial intelligence (AI), it has become more pronounced in these latest models as compared to their predecessors.

Even though these models have shown improvements in certain areas like coding and math tasks, they also tend to make more claims overall.