No internet? You can still send files offline! Here's how
What's the story
Transferring files between phones without using the internet comes as a practical solution, especially when connectivity is limited or simply not available.
This way, users can share data quickly and efficiently without relying on Wi-Fi or mobile data.
There are various technologies and applications to do this, enabling seamless sharing of files between devices.
Here's how you can do it.
Bluetooth
Use Bluetooth for file sharing
Bluetooth technology enables users to transfer files wirelessly, over short distances.
Most smartphones support Bluetooth, which makes it a convenient file-sharing option.
To use Bluetooth, both the devices should have it enabled and paired with each other.
Once connected, you can select the files you want to share and send them directly to the other device.
This method is perfect for smaller files like photos or documents.
NFC
Utilize NFC technology
Near Field Communication (NFC) is another wireless technology that facilitates file transfers between nearby devices.
Most modern-day smartphones come with NFC support, enabling users to share stuff by tapping their phones together.
For this, you need to have the feature enabled on both devices and place them closely for communication.
This works great for quick transfers of small files like contact or link.
Direct Wi-Fi
Employ direct Wi-Fi transfers
Direct Wi-Fi connections enable two devices to talk to each other without requiring an internet connection or a router.
The technique establishes a private network between the phones, allowing them to transfer files quickly, and in a larger size than Bluetooth or NFC.
However, for this, the users must have compatible apps supporting direct Wi-Fi transfers installed on both devices.
USB OTG cables
Use USB OTG cables
USB On-The-Go (OTG) cables provide another way to transfer files between phones without internet.
They connect them physically with cable adapters matching their ports, micro-USB or USB-C.
Once connected through an OTG cable setup, one phone serves as a host. It accesses storage from another device, just like external drives do on computers.
This way, you can easily move across different platforms seamlessly, even if they have different OS altogether.