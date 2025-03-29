What's the story

OpenAI has updated ChatGPT's image generation capabilities, introducing significant changes that have sparked both interest and debate within the tech community.

The latest iteration brings a major change in OpenAI's content moderation policies, now allowing ChatGPT to generate images of public figures, hateful symbols in educational context, and racial features upon request.

According to Joanne Jang, OpenAI's model behavior lead, the company is "shifting from blanket refusals in sensitive areas to a more precise approach focused on preventing real-world harm."