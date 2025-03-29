Weight-loss drug Mounjaro's sale begins in India—Who is it for?
What's the story
US-based pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly recently launched its weight loss drug Mounjaro in India. Tirzepatide is the generic name, the active pharmaceutical ingredient.
The medicine, which has been approved by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), is now available in the market.
The launch is particularly significant as it comes at a time when obesity and diabetes have become major public health concerns in India.
Cost analysis
Pricing and potential market impact
Mounjaro costs ₹4,375 for a single 5mg injection, while the 2.5mg variant is priced at ₹3,500.
For those who need regular doses of the higher strength, the monthly cost could go beyond ₹16,000, putting the drug out of reach for many average buyers.
Despite the steep price, strong demand for this medication is expected considering India's growing obesity-related health issues.
Medical perspective
How does Mounjaro work?
Mounjaro is said to provide a major edge over current weight-loss drugs, thanks to its unique dual-action mechanism.
The drug mimics two key hormones, Glucagon-Like Peptide-1 (GLP-1) and Gastric Inhibitory Polypeptide (GIP), according to Dr. Manisha Arora, as reported by The Indian Express.
These hormones are critical in regulating blood sugar levels, suppressing hunger, and slowing digestion, ultimately leading to a feeling of fullness.
This differentiates Mounjaro from other popular weight-loss drugs like Ozempic that target only the GLP-1 hormone.
Usage restrictions
Target demographic and usage guidelines
Mounjaro is mainly designed for adults suffering from Type 2 diabetes and those battling obesity.
It has been touted to be especially helpful for those suffering from both conditions at the same time.
The drug should only be consumed under medical supervision and is not recommended for certain categories such as pregnant women, Type 1 diabetes patients, those with pancreatic or thyroid cancer, or those with severe gastrointestinal disorders.
Duration
How long should you continue it?
Tirzepatide is intended for long-term use in managing type 2 diabetes or chronic obesity.
Trials show gradual, sustained reductions of 15-23% body weight over 72 weeks, improved blood sugar levels, and lower cardiovascular risk.
Patients typically continue as long as benefits persist. If weight stabilizes and blood sugar remains controlled, the dose may be tapered or stopped.
However, discontinuation, like with other chronic medications, may lead to some weight regain and worsening blood sugar levels, though not necessarily to baseline.