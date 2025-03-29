Solar eclipse today: When, where and how to see it?
What's the story
The first solar eclipse of 2025, or Surya Grahan, will take place today in just a few hours.
The celestial event will be a partial solar eclipse.
The phenomenon will be visible from parts of Europe, Northwestern Africa, Iceland, Greenland, parts of the northeastern US, and eastern Canada.
Due to time differences and the Moon's shadow alignment, it won't be visible in India.
Global view
Eclipse significance, timings, and visibility
In Vedic astrology, a Surya Grahan (solar eclipse) is considered inauspicious, and people are generally advised to avoid eating or drinking during this time.
Meditation is often recommended as a beneficial practice during the eclipse.
For those in India, the eclipse will start at 2:20pm and end at 6:13pm with its peak at 4:17pm.
Enthusiasts in regions where it will be visible can observe the partial solar eclipse from an unobstructed location.
Viewing precautions
Safety measures for viewing it
To safely observe a solar eclipse, it is imperative to use proper eye protection like eclipse glasses. These glasses shield your eyes from harmful UV rays during the event.
The partial solar eclipse will last for three hours and 53 minutes worldwide, with specific timings varying by region.
In the US, the eclipse will start at 4:50am EDT, peak at 6:47am EDT, and end at 8:43am EDT.