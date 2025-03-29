The funding plan starts with a $10 billion investment, with an additional $30 billion contingent on OpenAI's shift to a for-profit model.

SoftBank is set to contribute up to $30 billion, while other investors, including Microsoft, will cover the rest.

The transition requires approval from OpenAI's largest shareholder, Microsoft, and a review by the California attorney general.

Any delays or failure to complete the shift could severely hinder ChatGPT-maker's ability to secure funding.