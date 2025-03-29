What's the story

Trevor Milton, the former CEO of Nikola Corp, claims that US President Donald Trump has issued him a full pardon.

Milton was convicted in 2022 on securities and wire fraud charges for misleading investors about the technological capabilities of his now-bankrupt electric truck company.

He was sentenced to four years in prison in 2023 but has stayed free pending an appeal.

The pardon comes as legal proceedings over restitution claims against him continue.