What's the story

OpenAI's new GPT-o3 and GPT-o4 mini models are embedding unique character watermarks into their generated text, as per Rumi Technologies.

The company's research team discovered that watermarks tend to appear only in longer outputs, such as when ChatGPT is asked to generate essays.

The watermarking process uses special Unicode characters, mainly the Narrow No-Break Space (NNBSP), which appear similar to regular spaces but have different ASCII codes.