What's the story

ChatGPT is facing a global outage, thwarting users' attempts to create animated avatars in the style of Studio Ghibli. The issue has been reported across its app and API services.

The disruption comes just days after OpenAI updated ChatGPT to generate images inspired by the iconic Japanese animation studio.

The upgrade was powered by the new GPT-4o model, a significant improvement over its previous DALL-E 3 capabilities.