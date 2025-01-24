What's the story

OpenAI's CEO Sam Altman has announced that the company's latest reasoning model, o3-mini, will be available to all users for free.

The decision comes after the new model successfully passed external safety testing.

Both an API and ChatGPT version are expected to launch in the coming weeks.

In a post on X, Altman said, "the free tier of chatgpt is going to get o3-mini! (and the plus tier will get tons of o3-mini usage)."