OpenAI buys iconic 'Chat.com' domain to boost ChatGPT brand
OpenAI, the leading artificial intelligence research lab, has acquired the highly coveted domain name 'Chat.com.' Currently, anyone visiting Chat.com is redirected to OpenAI's AI-driven chatbot, ChatGPT. The move marks the company's strategic push toward making AI more accessible and identifiable. The domain will act as a gateway to the chatbot, rather than making Chat.com an independent brand.
Chat.com's history and previous ownership
Chat.com is a popular domain, having been registered in September 1996. In 2023, it was reported that HubSpot co-founder and CTO Dharmesh Shah had bought Chat.com for a staggering $15.5 million. The deal ranked it among the top two publicly disclosed domain sales of all time. In March 2024, Shah announced he had sold Chat.com to an undisclosed buyer, who has now been revealed as OpenAI. However, the Sam Altman-led firm has not revealed the financial details of this acquisition
Acquisition aims to enhance AI-powered communications
OpenAI's priority at the moment is to create more access points for ChatGPT, not to create a new brand in the name of Chat.com. The acquisition of the sought after domain highlights OpenAI's continued dedication to dominate in the AI space.