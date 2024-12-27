OpenAI's ChatGPT and Sora suffer second major outage this month
OpenAI's popular services, ChatGPT and Sora, as well as its developer-focused API, suffered a major outage on Thursday. The disruption started at 11:00am PT. At the time of writing, OpenAI noted "high error rates for ChatGPT, APIs, and Sora" and said it was "working on an overall fix" This is the second time in December that the services have been affected like this and the cause of the latest outage remains unclear as of now.
OpenAI services gradually resume after outage
By 3:16pm PT, OpenAI said its services were slowly coming back online. However, users could still face issues while attempting to access their chat history on ChatGPT. Sora was back online at the same time, according to the company's update. The firm is actively working toward a complete resolution for both ChatGPT and its API.
Outage impact and cause
OpenAI blamed the major outage on an issue with one of its upstream providers, according to its status page. However, no additional information was provided regarding the incident. The outage didn't appear to affect other services using OpenAI's API such as Perplexity and Siri's Apple Intelligence integration, according to their respective status pages. The last outage earlier this month was due to a new telemetry service going haywire, causing an unusually long six-hour disruption.