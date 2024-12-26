Summarize Simplifying... In short To delete an Instagram story, simply tap "Your Story", find the story you want to remove, hit the three dots at the bottom-right, and select "Delete" twice.

Deleting a story ensures it no longer appears on your profile or to your audience

Deleting an Instagram story: A step-by-step guide

By Mudit Dube 06:23 pm Dec 26, 2024

What's the story There are moments when you post an Instagram story and quickly regret it. Perhaps you shared something too personal, included a caption error, or simply changed your mind about sharing it. Whatever the reason, removing your story is simple. Deleting a story ensures it no longer appears on your profile or to your audience. Here's a quick guide to help you do it.

Follow these steps to remove your story post

Open Instagram and tap "Your Story" at the top of your feed to view your stories. Find the story you wish to delete. Tap the three dots in the bottom-right corner of the story to open a menu. Select "Delete" and confirm your action by tapping "Delete" again. The story will be permanently removed.

If you shared your story to both Instagram and Facebook

In case you shared your story to both Instagram and Facebook, you'll have two options: Delete from both: This will remove your story from both Instagram and Facebook. Delete from Instagram only: This will delete your story from Instagram only, leaving it up on Facebook.