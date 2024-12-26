Summarize Simplifying... In short To manage your block list on Truecaller, open the app, tap the menu icon, and select "Block List" in settings.

Here, you can unblock numbers or customize your list by blocking specific types of calls.

How to edit your block list on Truecaller

By Mudit Dube 04:45 pm Dec 26, 202404:45 pm

What's the story Truecaller is a popular app that helps users identify unknown callers and block unwanted calls. The app allows you to create a personalized block list to filter out calls from specific numbers and contacts. This guide will walk you through the steps on how to edit your block list on Truecaller for Android devices.

Launch the Truecaller app on your Android device and tap the menu icon (three horizontal lines) in the top-left corner. Navigate to the "Block List" in the settings menu. Here, you'll find blocked numbers and contacts. To unblock, tap the desired contact or number, and when a pop-up appears, select "Unblock." The number will be removed from the block list.

Block list also displays a history of blocked calls

You can further customize your block list by enabling or disabling specific blocking options. For example, you can choose to block calls from hidden numbers, international numbers, or numbers not in your contacts. The block list section also displays a history of blocked calls. This can help you identify potential spammers or unwanted callers.