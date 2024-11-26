Summarize Simplifying... In short Huawei is launching its first Android-free operating system, HarmonyOS Next, in China on December 4 with the Mate 70 series.

The company admits the new OS needs further refinement, but plans to use it on all future devices starting next year.

Despite US blacklisting and technical challenges, Huawei's sales have grown, showing its resilience and pursuit of technological independence.

Huawei's path to self-reliance in software development started in 2012

Huawei unveils HarmonyOS Next, its 1st Android-free operating system

By Dwaipayan Roy 08:32 pm Nov 26, 2024

What's the story Huawei has revealed its latest mobile operating system, HarmonyOS Next, completely free of any Android open-source code. The new OS was announced at the launch of the firm's Mate 70 and foldable Mate X6 smartphones. The move is a major milestone in Huawei's plan to build a platform completely independent of major US tech sources, both hardware and software.

Product launch

Mate 70 series to feature new OS

Debuting in China on December 4, the Mate 70 series will be the first to sport the new HarmonyOS Next. The release comes after the landmark Mate 60 model, Huawei's first smartphone running a fully Chinese-made processor. Despite possible constraints with its 7-nanometer tech in the coming years, Huawei remains undeterred in its quest for technological independence amid rising global competition.

Strategic shift

Journey toward self-reliance in software development

Huawei's path to self-reliance in software development started in 2012, when it first announced plans to develop its own operating system. The company anticipated possible issues with partners such as Google and took preemptive steps to ensure technological independence. In 2019, Huawei confirmed the presence of a homemade OS, later dubbed HarmonyOS, which still featured a lot of open-source Android code.

User experience

Huawei's new OS requires further refinement

Despite launching HarmonyOS Next, Huawei admits that the new OS needs several more months of refinement to improve user experience. The company plans to install this improved system on all future smartphones. The Mate 70 model is expected to offer a 40% performance increase over its predecessors, partly due to this new operating system.

Tech transition

Future devices to run on Android-free OS

Starting next year, Huawei's new smartphones and tablets will run on HarmonyOS Next. Richard Yu, Chairman of Huawei's consumer business group, said that while more improvements are needed over the next two-three months, the plan is to use HarmonyOS Next on all upcoming devices.

Market resilience

Sales growth despite US blacklisting

Despite being blacklisted by the US and facing technical hurdles, Huawei has been able to grow its sales over the last seven quarters. The company's smartphone business has seen four consecutive quarters of at least double-digit growth in China as of September, research firm IDC said. This resilience shows how Huawei is able to navigate global market challenges while seeking technological independence.