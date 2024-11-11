Summarize Simplifying... In short Google is testing a standalone Gemini app for iOS, featuring a unique icon and a new feature called Gemini Live, which keeps the app active while using your phone.

The app isn't available in the US yet, and its interface hasn't been updated to match the Android experience, hinting at potential future enhancements.

The app will offer a 'Gemini Live' feature

Google Gemini to get a standalone app on iOS

By Akash Pandey 11:37 am Nov 11, 202411:37 am

What's the story Google is said to be testing a standalone version of its Gemini app for iPhone users. Until now, the Gemini feature was only available through the Google app on iOS devices. The new standalone version, which was discovered by an iPhone user, also comes with a feature called Gemini Live. This marks a major shift in how users interact with Google's AI capabilities on their iPhones.

User interface

Enhancing the user experience

The standalone Google Gemini app provides a distinct icon on the iPhone home screen, along with the tagline "Unlock the power of Google AI on your iPhone." This way, users won't have to go through tabs in the Google app to get to Gemini. Back in September, Google refreshed its home screen widget with customizable shortcuts for direct access to Gemini.

Feature addition

Gemini Live: A new feature in standalone app

The standalone Google Gemini app also brings a feature called Gemini Live, which is not available in the integrated version in the Google app. This feature allows Gemini to stay active while you continue using your phone. However, so far only one user from the Philippines has reported being able to download this standalone app from the App Store.

Rollout strategy

Google's testing phase and future plans

The standalone Google Gemini app isn't available for download in the US yet, suggesting that Google might be testing it in select countries before a wider rollout. The current functionality of Gemini on iPhone through the Google app is pretty much the same as gemini.google.com. Google hasn't updated the UI to match the Android experience, something that could come with this standalone app.