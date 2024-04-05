Next Article

Google experiments AI-powered search responses in the UK

By Mudit Dube 12:20 pm Apr 05, 202412:20 pm

What's the story Google has initiated a pilot program in the UK to test search responses powered by artificial intelligence (AI). This move follows a similar initiative that was launched in the US last year. The feature, known as the "Search Generative Experience" (SGE), will be available to a select group of logged-in users in the UK.

New feature

AI-crafted overview to enhance user experience

The AI-powered SGE will present users with an AI-crafted "overview" at the start of certain search results. This feature will only appear in response to specific queries that have shown usefulness during testing phases. Hema Budaraju, who leads Google's generative AI projects in search, cited a search for "how to get marks off painted walls" as an example of a beneficial query. She also said the new AI-powered search results will show links and ads.

Publisher worries

Publishers express concern over AI responses

Despite Google's new feature, some publishers have expressed concerns that AI responses might lead to fewer visits to their websites. They fear that extended chatbot-like responses could satisfy users' inquiries without them needing to click through to their sites. Additionally, they worry that AI responses will feature fewer links and ads, potentially impacting their traffic and revenue.

Risk management

Google's strategy to counter potential AI pitfalls

Google acknowledges the potential risks associated with AI systems, such as generating harmful or offensive content, displaying racial or gender bias, or spreading factually incorrect information. To mitigate these risks, Budaraju stated that Google is committed to maintaining "information quality" and is exercising caution while implementing this feature. As part of its strategy, Google has chosen to make answers "less fluent and more constrained," prioritizing accuracy over fluency.

Future plans

Google considers premium subscriptions for AI features

Google is also considering introducing subscriptions for certain AI search features. However, the tech giant has denied claims that it is "working on or considering an ad-free search experience." There are indications that Google might charge for access to sophisticated AI-powered features part of subscription services like Gemini Advanced or Google One. Despite potential changes, Google said that the conventional search with ads will remain free of charge.