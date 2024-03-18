Next Article

Google revamps Fitbit branding, unveils new additions to store

What's the story Google is bidding farewell to the "Fitbit by Google" label, three years after the acquisition of the popular wearables brand. The company will now adopt "Google Fitbit" across all platforms, including its website, promotional videos, and product packaging. In line with this rebranding initiative, Google has also phased out the dotted Fitbit logo from its branding materials.

Google broadens Fitbit selection in its official store

Google has enriched its official online store with a variety of Fitbit smartwatches and fitness tracker accessories, including bands and charging cables. So far, only Fitbit devices have been up for grabs on the platform. This augmentation of product offerings aligns with Google's ongoing mission to streamline its product strategy and deliver a more unified customer experience.

Restructuring Pixel, Nest, and Fitbit teams

Google has also reshuffled its hardware teams by consolidating the Pixel, Nest, and Fitbit units under one roof. This restructuring coincided with the exit of Fitbit co-founders James Park and Eric Friedman. Despite these shifts, Google remains steadfast in its dedication to Fitbit. Courtenay Mencini from Google asserted that they will persist in pioneering the health domain with personal AI and sustain their momentum with the revamped Fitbit app and services.