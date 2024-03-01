Next Article

Each code is valid for 12-18 hours and can only be used once per player

Free Fire MAX codes for March 1: How to redeem

By Akash Pandey 09:14 am Mar 01, 202409:14 am

What's the story Garena Free Fire MAX has just rolled out a fresh set of redemption codes for March 1. Each code is a unique alphanumeric sequence, granting access to an in-game item or bonus. Complimentary in-game items include skins, weapons, diamonds, vouchers, skins, gold, and additional goodies. These rewards enhance the gaming journey and aid players during battleground combat.

List

Check out the codes for March 1

Here are the codes for today: HHNAT6VKQ9R7, 2FG94YCW9VMV, X99TK56XDJ4X, SARG886AV5GR. FF11DAKX4WHV, MCPTFNXZF4TA, ZYPPXWRWIAHD, 8F3QZKNTLWBZ. FF10GCGXRNHY, FF1164XNJZ2V, FF11HHGCGK3B, W0JJAFV3TU5E. FF10617KGUF9, B6IYCTNH4PV3, FF11WFNPP956, ZRJAPH294KV5. Y6ACLK7KUD1N, YXY3EGTLHGJX, FF11NJN5YS3E, WLSGJXS5KFYR. FF119MB3PFA5, XFW4Z6Q882WY, TDK4JWN6RD6, 4TPQRDQJHVP4. WD2ATK3ZEA55, E2F86ZREMK49, FFDBGQWPNHJX, V44ZZ5YY7CBS. HFNSJ6W74Z48.

Redemption process

How to unlock in-game items?

To obtain complimentary rewards via Garena Free Fire MAX codes, head over to the official redemption site (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Sign in with a registered account like Gmail, Apple, X, or Facebook. Then, enter any redemption code into the designated dialog box and hit the "Confirm" button. Upon successfully redeeming a code, the corresponding reward will be credited to your account within a day.