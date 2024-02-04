Apple says its Optic ID system meets international safety standards

Apple explains Optic ID iris authentication for Vision Pro

What's the story Apple Vision Pro comes with an Optic ID iris authentication system. Following the headset's launch, Apple has now revealed several details about the Optic ID option. This feature enables users to unlock their device, authorize Apple Pay transactions, sign in to third-party apps, and access personal data. Apple claims that Optic ID "revolutionizes authentication using iris recognition" and is compatible with apps that already support Face ID and Touch ID on iPhone and iPad devices.

How Optic ID works and ensures security

The Optic ID system scans both eyes by default and adjusts to changes in iris and pupil size under varying lighting conditions. It updates the enrolled template after each successful authentication. Apple guarantees that all biometric data remains encrypted and never backed up to iCloud or any other location. Also, the company asserted that the likelihood of a random person unlocking a user's Vision Pro using Optic ID is very rare, similar to Face ID.

Vision correction and accessibility options

For those who need vision correction, Optic ID works with Vision Pro's ZEISS optical inserts and prescription soft contact lenses. Moreover, there's an accessibility option in Settings > Accessibility > Eye Input, which allows Optic ID usage with just one eye. Alternatively, users can disable Optic ID entirely and authenticate with a passcode instead. Apple ensures that Optic ID meets international safety standards and "won't cause harm to the eyes or skin due to the low output of the emitters."

Passcode requirements and additional security measures

Optic ID allows up to five unsuccessful match attempts before requiring a passcode. Users can set their Vision Pro to erase all information, including media and personal settings, after 10 failed passcode attempts. Also, a passcode must be entered when the device has just been turned on or restarted, hasn't been unlocked for 48+ hours, or when a passcode hasn't been used to unlock the device in six-and-a-half days, or Optic ID hasn't unlocked it in last four hours.