Apple's iOS 18 rumored to focus on generative AI capabilities

By Akash Pandey 11:10 pm Jan 14, 202411:10 pm

Apple is making its own generative AI tools

Apple's upcoming iOS 18, set to be unveiled at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June 2024, is rumored to be heavily influenced by advancements in generative artificial intelligence (AI). Although the tech giant has not officially confirmed anything, reports suggest that the iPhone maker plans to incorporate generative AI tools into the iOS 18 update. These useful tools will be powered by the company's Ajax-based large language model (LLM).

AI-enhanced features in iOS 18, Apple Music

The generative AI tools in iOS 18 will feature auto-completion and auto-summarizing capabilities, along with enhancements to Apple's digital assistant, Siri. The AI improvements will also hit other services, such as Apple Music, which could aid in creating playlists and assisting with troubleshooting issues. However, speculations suggest that many of these features may not be released for users until 2025.

Apple way behind competitors in AI race

Apple is facing a significant risk as it trails behind its rivals in the AI space, a crucial arena for a company that prides itself on being a leading innovator in consumer technology. Its generative AI-based tools will likely be introduced almost two years after ChatGPT and about a year after Amazon announced its revamped Alexa. Apple will be late to the party, arriving at least a year and a half after prime rivals, Microsoft and Google, launched their services.