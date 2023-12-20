Top tech innovations that caught our attention in 2023

By Sanjana Shankar 08:08 pm Dec 20, 2023

India's answer to ChatGPT was unveiled this month

Year after year, advancements in technology keep redefining the possible. The most meaningful ones are those that help solve real-world issues and improve our daily lives. This year, the tech world has seen some amazing innovations, from the rise of generative AI to quantum computing breakthroughs and advancements in robotics. Here, we take a look at the top 10 game-changers of 2023.

ChatGPT opened the floodgates for generative AI

Generative AI became the buzzword in 2023. In October, ChatGPT drew 1.7 billion visits worldwide. OpenAI's chatbot can now "see, hear and speak," allowing users to get more tasks done. It's expected to generate $1 billion in revenue by 2024. Google has also released its most capable AI model, Gemini. It comes in three versions, with the Pro version powering Google Bard. Gemini can process images, videos, and more alongside text. Meta also released AI features for Instagram and WhatsApp.

AI advancements in India

Ola co-founder Bhavish Aggarwal unveiled the first family of multilingual AI models, called Krutrim. It comes in two sizes, a base model and a more advanced Pro model, which will debut next year. The base model can generate content in languages like Hindi, Telugu, Marathi, Odiya, and Kannada, among others. Meanwhile, Krutrim Pro can handle "advanced problem-solving and task execution." Krutrim joins OpenHathi, the first Hindi-focused large language model (LLM) by Indian start-up Sarvam.

Apple finally launched its Vision Pro headset

This year saw augmented reality leap forward with Apple launching its mixed-reality (MR) headset, Vision Pro. CEO Tim Cook called it the "beginning of a new era for computing." The headset has 4K displays for each eye, five sensors, and 12 cameras. It offers a passthrough mode that lets people see the real world in full color. Meta also debuted its latest MR headset called Quest 3. It is significantly smaller than Quest 2, promising higher resolution and better performance.

Quantum computing saw many breakthroughs

In June, for the first time, IBM showed that quantum computers can produce accurate results, at a scale of 100+ qubits, outperforming classical approaches. IBM also launched its next-gen quantum processor, 'Heron,' touted to deliver IBM's highest performance metrics and lowest error rates of any IBM Quantum processor to date. Separately, Caltech researchers demonstrated a first-of-a-kind type of quantum eraser, which can pinpoint and correct mistakes in quantum computing systems called "erasure" errors.

MIT's new chip delivers more accurate quantum computing

On a related note, MIT researchers have unveiled a groundbreaking new circuit with unprecedented accuracy in quantum computing operations. The team used a first-of-its-kind superconducting qubit called fluxonium to achieve the feat. This approach could pave the way for commercial applications.

Boston Dynamics and Tesla brought advancements in robotics

While AI garnered significant attention, several humanoid robots achieved impressive new feats. Boston Dynamics's humanoid robot, Atlas, received new skills. In a video released by the company, Atlas can be seen running, climbing, jumping, and carrying tools at a pretend construction site. Last week, Tesla introduced its Optimus Gen 2 robot with new human-like hands and feet. The bipedal robot is 10kg lighter than the previous version and gets a 30% walk speed boost.

Maiden voyage using sustainable aviation fuel conducted

World Economic Forum lists sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) as one of the emerging technologies in 2023. Notably, it does not require large-scale changes to current aviation infrastructure and equipment. The required raw materials include cooking oil, municipal waste, and agricultural residues. In November, Virgin Atlantic flew its maiden transatlantic flight powered by 100% SAF. Currently, SAF accounts for less than 1% of global jet fuel demand but could help the aviation industry reach its "net zero" emissions goal by 2050.

Space tourism just became more accessible

Space travel became more accessible to people with reduced wait times. The top contenders in this market include Virgin Galactic, SpaceX, Blue Origin, and Axiom Space. Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic started taking paying customers to space in June this year. The company has five commercial space trips under its belt. Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin also made a comeback with its New Shepard rocket post the 2022 accident. The booster was launched and successfully recovered yesterday.

World's largest experimental nuclear fusion reactor

This month, the world's largest experimental nuclear fusion reactor, called JT-60SA, commenced operations in Japan. JT-60SA operates on nuclear fusion, the same process that powers the Sun. It involves fusing two atomic nuclei instead of splitting one. One of the key benefits of this tech is that it does not produce carbon dioxide, making it important on the path to net zero emissions. The overall cost covering construction is estimated to be €560 million.

Bleeding-edge medical advancements

In July, the international nonprofit organization, Orbis, launched the Flying Eye Hospital which aims to combat avoidable blindness. The aircraft comprises an operating room, a recovery room, and a communication center, among others. There's also an audiovisual system that broadcasts live surgeries in 3D. In a separate incident, AI-based facial animation technology, usually used for video games like Fortnite, helped a woman regain her speech after she was affected by a stroke.