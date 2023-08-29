How ChatGPT for businesses differs from AI chatbot for consumers

August 29, 2023

It is the most powerful version of ChatGPT yet

OpenAI has unveiled ChatGPT Enterprise, a business-oriented edition of its AI-powered chatbot app. It is designed to offer enterprise-grade privacy, advanced data analysis capabilities, enhanced performance, and customization options. This version sets itself apart from the consumer edition with many features. They include an admin console for managing employee usage, single sign-on and domain verification integrations, shareable conversation templates, and credits for developing custom ChatGPT-powered solutions.

Advanced Data Analysis is powered by GPT-4

ChatGPT Enterprise provides organizations with infinite access to Advanced Data Analysis, enabling the chatbot to analyze data, formulate charts, and solve math problems, among other tasks. These features generate valuable insights for businesses and are powered by GPT-4. Enterprise customers receive priority access, delivering twice the performance and an expanded context window compared to the consumer version.

OpenAI wants to monetize and expand ChatGPT

OpenAI aims to monetize ChatGPT by targeting enterprise customers and has plans to introduce a ChatGPT Business offering tailored for smaller teams. Future developments include connecting apps to ChatGPT Enterprise, enhancing web browsing and Advanced Data Analysis capabilities, and creating specialized tools for marketers, data analysts, and customer support professionals.

What challenges is OpenAI facing?

OpenAI faces challenges such as competition from other chatbot services like Microsoft's Bing Chat Enterprise and maintaining user interest. To address these concerns, OpenAI will share a thorough roadmap with prospective customers and continuously improve ChatGPT Enterprise based on user feedback. This will ensure it remains a competitive solution in the market.

