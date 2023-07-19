Technology

UN Security Council's first-ever meeting on AI: Key takeaways

Written by Athik Saleh July 19, 2023 | 07:32 pm 3 min read

UN Security Council meeting on AI was attended by 15 member nations

Artificial intelligence (AI) has been growing at an unparalleled rate. The technology is already being touted as the greatest invention since the internet. As great as AI is, many are worried about how it would affect humanity as it gets better and more intelligent. Discussions about that have even reached the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). Let's see what the UNSC said.

Why does this story matter?

The calls for regulating AI have been getting louder and louder. Several countries believe that regulating AI is the need of the hour. OpenAI, the company that began the AI revolution, has also called for AI regulation. Different countries have exhibited varying approaches to governing AI. UN's involvement could help develop a uniform perspective, which would foster innovation without harming society.

The meeting was convened by the UK

The meeting was the first time the 15-member Council sat down to discuss the potential threats of AI to international peace and security. It was convened and chaired by the UK, as it holds the rotating presidency this month. According to James Cleverly, the foreign secretary of the UK, AI will "fundamentally alter every aspect of human life."

UN Secretary-General expressed concerns about AI

The meeting was also attended by the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Anthropic founder Jack Clark, and Professor Zeng Yi, co-director of the China-UK Research Center for AI Ethics and Governance. The Secretary-General expressed his concerns about AI. He called on member states to not let AI become another social media. He said misuse of AI will have serious consequences for international peace and security.

'Interaction between AI and biotechnology, neurotechnology, and robotics, deeply alarming'

"Malfunctioning AI systems are another huge area of concern. And the interaction between AI and nuclear weapons, biotechnology, neurotechnology, and robotics, is deeply alarming," said Guterres.

Guterres wants to create a UN entity to govern AI

There have been calls for creating an international agency to govern AI. Guterres expressed his agreement with that idea. He said such an agency will be inspired by the International Atomic Energy Agency, the International Civil Aviation Organization, and the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. According to him, a UN-backed agency for AI will also help in diminishing the skill gap between nations.

Russia questioned the need for UNSC to discuss AI

The US and China, two of the leading nations in the AI race, also expressed their fears about AI. China's ambassador called AI a "double-edged sword." He offered China's support for a UN agency to control AI. Meanwhile, the US's concerns about AI were mainly regarding countries using the technology to violate human rights. Russia questioned whether the council should be discussing AI.