Truecaller Assistant can help tackle spam calls: How it works

Written by Sanjana Shankar July 19, 2023 | 06:03 pm 2 min read

The feature is currently available only to Android users in India (Photo credit: Truecaller)

What if Truecaller could screen your calls and help you choose which ones to answer? The app now offers a new AI-powered assistant that can do that for you. The newly-introduced functionality makes use of speech-to-text and machine-learning techniques to form a call-screening solution, saving you from the hassle of spam calls. The voice-based virtual assistant is available for Android users in India.

You will see a live chat of the conversation

Truecaller Assistant can reply and understand what the caller is saying with "high accuracy," per the company. Once activated, the digital assistant will answer all your calls, even ones that you miss or decline. Using voice-to-text technology, the feature screens the received call. While the screening is happening, you can see a live transcription of the conversation within the app.

The feature saves you from the hassle of spam calls

The assistant will ask the caller for their identity and the reason for the call which will be transcribed in real-time within the chat. You can track who's calling you and decide if you want to accept or reject the call. Otherwise, you can mark it as spam. In this way you can pick calls that are important, avoiding unnecessary ones.

The virtual assistant is customizable

You can customize the greeting that the Truecaller Assistant will convey when it answers calls from unidentified numbers. Recording of the screening allows you to review the call details later, ensuring that you don't miss any important information or forget any details shared by the caller. You can choose between five different voices for your virtual assistant.

Trucallers AI filters can predict spam calls with 90% accuracy

In addition, Truecaller Assistant will be able to tell with "more than 90% accuracy" if the call is spam or not. However, the Assistant will not automatically decline spam calls. To activate that option, head to app preferences and enable 'auto block known spammers.'

The feature is currently accessible via the 14-day trial period

Truecaller Assistant is currently available in English and Hindi in India. There is a 14-day trial period where you can acess the feature for free. After that, you have to sign up for the Truecaller Premium Assistant plan which starts at Rs. 149 per month.