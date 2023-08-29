iQOO 12 Pro will feature a periscope camera; leak reveals

Technology

iQOO 12 Pro will feature a periscope camera; leak reveals

Written by Akash Pandey August 29, 2023 | 12:08 pm 2 min read

It will be the first iQOO phone to have a periscope camera. Representative image (Photo credit: iQOO)

iQOO's upcoming flagship smartphone, the iQOO 12 Pro, will address a previous shortcoming in the brand's lineup. According to a new leak from a notable tipster, Digital Chat Station, the device will include a 64MP periscope camera. This addition aims to significantly enhance the photography performance and zooming capability, which has been missing in the iQOO flagships for a while now.

Leak suggests an OmniVision sensor for the pericope camera

According to the leak, the iQOO 12 Pro's periscope camera will likely use a 1/2-inch, 0.7µm 64MP OmniVision OV64B sensor, behind a 5x zoom lens for improved photographic capabilities. The main camera sensor is anticipated to be a new 50MP OmniVision OV50H lens, measuring 1/1.28-inch in size with 1.2µm pixels for high-quality images. While there is no specific information about the ultra-wide camera, it could potentially be a 50MP (f/2.3) snapper with a 150-degree field of view and autofocus.

V3 ISP chip is expected in the upcoming flagship

The iQOO 12 Pro is expected to include Vivo's V3 ISP chip, according to DCS. This chip is set to debut in the Vivo X100 Pro series, which is launching in early November with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. While the official announcement from iQOO is still awaited, we expect the iQOO 12 Pro to debut later this year.

Share this timeline