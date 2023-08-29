New leak reveals Nothing CMF's smartwatch, earbuds, and charger details

Written by Akash Pandey August 29, 2023 | 11:45 am 3 min read

CMF's product lineup will compete with budget-friendly options from brands like OnePlus, Realme, and Xiaomi

Carl Pei-led Nothing recently announced a sub-brand, CMF, to focus on the market of affordable wearables and audio devices. While the CMF-branded products will be announced later this year, a new leak from @Alchimist_1 reveals marketing materials of CMF's first product lineup, which includes the CMF Watch Pro, CMF Buds Pro, and CMF 65W GaN charger. Let's have a look at the complete specifications, pricing, and launch details of the upcoming gadgets.

CMF Watch Pro will boast impressive features

Nothing is planning to test the waters in the smartwatch segment through CMF Watch Pro, which will feature a 1.96-inch AMOLED panel, with 600-nits brightness and 50fps refresh rate, Always-on functionality, and 100+ faces. The IP68-rated smartwatch will get an aluminum casing. It'll measure 11.4mm in thickness and weigh 31.1g. It'll include several health tracking features, multi-system GPS, calling support, 100 sports modes, and Bluetooth 5.3. Powered by a 330mAh battery, the wearable will offer 13 days of battery life.

CMF Buds Pro could be music lovers' dream

The CMF Buds Pro earbuds will be a treat to music lovers. They will feature 45dB of ANC and ultra bass technology. The IP54-rated buds will be equipped with 10mm dynamic drivers and three HD microphones. They will offer intelligent dynamic bass, clear calling, and noise reduction. Without ANC, the earphones will deliver 11 hours of music playback and a total battery life of 37 hours with the case. Ten minutes of charging will yield 3.5 hours of playback.

CMF's 65W GaN charger would be safe and versatile

The CMF GaN charger will support 65W fast-charging technology. It will include a Type-A port and two Type-C ports. The adapter might support charging at least via two ports simultaneously. It'll be compatible with various charging protocols to ensure safe charging. The list of protocols includes PD 3.0, QC 40+/3.0/2.0, SC, FCP, PPS, AFC, Apple 2.4A, Samsung 9V2A, and DCP. The charger will offer protection against short circuits, over-temperature, over-current, over-voltage, over-power, anti-interference, under-voltage, and shall be shell flame retardant.

Check out the availability and pricing details

As per the leaked marketing materials, the CMF Watch Pro will be priced at Rs. 4,499. The CMF Buds Pro will cost Rs. 3,499. Furthermore, the CMF 65W GaN charger will have a price tag of Rs. 2,999. However, it will be up for grabs at Rs. 2,499 for a limited period. While the leak suggests that the Watch Pro and Buds Pro will debut on September 26, the launch date of the charger remains unclear.

