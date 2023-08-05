Technology

Centre exploring direct-to-mobile live TV broadcasting sans internet

Written by Akash Pandey August 05, 2023 | 01:50 pm 2 min read

The final decision will be taken after meeting all the stakeholders (Photo credit: Indian Tech & Infra)

The Indian Government is examining the potential of D2M (direct-to-mobile) technology, which would enable mobile users to watch live TV channels on their smartphones without an internet connection. With over 800 million mobile users, the government aims to utilize this technology for content delivery, especially educational/emergency alerts. However, telecom operators may oppose the proposal as it could impact their data revenue and business plans.

Telecom operators fear D2M revenue loss

D2M technology could significantly benefit consumers by allowing them to access live TV on their mobile phones without using data and on the lines of direct-to-home (DTH). This would also help content providers reach a broader audience. Despite these advantages, telecom operators are concerned about losing revenue from video consumption. Besides that, they also fear the potential harm to their 5G strategies.

Government pushes for broadcast-broadband convergence

The government believes that content delivery should converge through broadcast and broadband, particularly with the upcoming launch of 5G. With a massive addressable market of smartphone users, the government is eager to explore D2M technology for content delivery. A meeting to discuss this issue will be held next week, with representatives from various sectors attending, including DoT, MIB, IIT-Kanpur, and telecom and broadcast industry.