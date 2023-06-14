Technology

Google's June Pixel Feature Drop: Check new health, safety features

Written by Dwaipayan Roy June 14, 2023 | 11:04 am 3 min read

Pixel Watch now supports SpO2 monitoring (Photo credit: Google)

Google has released its 'Feature Drop' update for June for eligible Pixel smartphones as well as the lone Pixel Watch. This time, the company is rolling out new abilities to its devices such as a hands-free photo gesture, scheduling safety checks with Google Assistant, and real-time location sharing with emergency contacts in case of a mishap. Let's take a closer look at the features.

What's new for the Pixel Watch?

Pixel Watch now supports blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitoring. The wearable will track the changes in blood oxygen levels while you are sleeping. In case the heart rate is too high/low, the device will send alerts, and you can seek professional help. Also, the watch can now pause by itself and resume exercises like walking, running, and biking when the workout is restarted.

Google Assistant for Wear OS supports 5 new languages

There are three new tiles on the display for listening to podcasts, initiating Spotify DJ sessions, and one to find out what's in your "heavy rotation." Google Assistant for Wear OS now supports Portuguese, Swedish, Italian, Polish, and Spanish languages as well.

What's in store for the Pixel handsets?

Till now, the crash detection facility on Pixel phones shared your real-time location with emergency services in case of a car crash. Now, even your emergency contacts will be informed. You can also schedule a safety check through Google Assistant and set a timer. If you don't respond to the notification at the scheduled time, the facility will alert your emergency contacts.

The Recorder and camera have become smarter

From next week, Google's Recorder app will be able to attach speaker labels to recordings, so that identifying the speaker becomes easier. Users will also be able to create speaker-labeled video clips and export the recording transcripts to separate Google Docs files. Now, Pixel 6 and newer devices, can take self-timed (with a 3-10 second timer) hands-free selfies by simply raising the palm.

From adaptive haptics to 'macro-focus' mode

An AI-backed feature for turning 2D pictures into 3D dynamic wallpapers is available for Pixel 6 and above. Pixel 6a and 7a have received adaptive haptics to reduce rattling when placed on hard flat surfaces. Meanwhile, Pixel 7 Pro gets a "macro-focus" mode for shooting videos. A redesigned Pixel Home app for easy access to smart devices via lock screen has also been introduced.

Adaptive Charging gets an AI touch

To extend battery lifespan, Adaptive Charging on Pixel handsets now uses "Google AI" to predict a charging session based on the user's habits. The feature will slowly charge the phone to 100% one hour before it's expected to be unplugged.