WhatsApp rolls out new iOS, web features: Check them out

Written by Akash Pandey May 20, 2023, 08:23 pm 2 min read

iOS users will be able to make their own stickers

WhatsApp is working on introducing a new feature for its iOS client, which will allow iPhone users to create stickers right within the app. Additionally, the Meta-owned platform is now rolling out a new chat share sheet along with a redesigned emoji panel for web users. These features are currently limited to some beta testers. Here are the finer details.

Sticker maker tool for iOS

The sticker maker tool for the iOS beta is currently under development. However, we can have a sneak peek at the feature courtesy of WABetaInfo. The upcoming ability will allow users to design stickers using their images. It will use iOS 16 APIs for extracting a subject out of an image. Post-extraction, it will automatically get converted into a sticker within the app.

How to use it?

Within the chat share action sheet, WhatsApp will add a "New Sticker" option. Upon clicking it, users will be redirected to their device's image library. The platform will offer some tools to edit the pictures, including the ability to remove the background.

New chat share sheet, redesigned emoji panel for web beta

WhatsApp continues to improve the user experience on its web client by bringing some changes to the interface. Individuals using the latest WhatsApp Web and joined to the beta program, can now experiment with a redesigned chat share sheet and emoji panel. This reflects WhatsApp's dedication to delivering a better user-friendly instant messaging platform to web users.

These are the modifications

WhatsApp has completely re-designed the chat share sheet. The window appears to be more compact, and each icon is labeled. In addition to this, the emoji panel has also been redesigned. It used to take up the entire bottom section of the screen. However, the latest update displays the emoji panel, along with the sticker and GIF tabs, separately and in a smaller size.

What about their availability?

WhatsApp will introduce the sticker maker tool in a future update of the app. However, the new chat share sheet and redesigned emoji panel are rolling out to some beta testers on the web. They'll be available to even more people over the coming days.