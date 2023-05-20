Technology

LG Gram 16 is now cheaper on Amazon: Check deal

Written by Akash Pandey May 20, 2023, 07:29 pm 2 min read

LG Gram 16 comes with 3 year warranty (Photo credit: LG)

LG's Gram 16 is an ultraportable laptop designed for workloads such as text formatting, spreadsheets, and web browsing. The sleek and elegant-looking device packs a high-resolution display, a 12th-generation Intel processor, and a long-lasting 80Wh battery. It also comes with Evo certification. Generally, it's an expensive deal for most buyers. However, with Amazon's offers, you can get it at a much cheaper price.

Everything to know about the deal

The LG Gram 16 has a price tag of Rs. 1,51,000. However, it is retailing on Amazon for Rs. 99,990. Additionally, buyers can avail up to Rs. 1,500 off on HDFC Bank cards, and a no-cost EMI option on Amazon Pay ICICI Bank cards. The e-commerce site is also offering up to Rs. 13,500 discount in exchange for an old laptop.

The laptop has a metal build with military-grade certification

The LG Gram 16 has a magnesium-alloy body, MIL-STD-810G rating, a backlit keyboard, a precision touchpad, and an HD web camera. The laptop sports a 16-inch WQXGA (1600x2560 pixels) IPS-level anti-glare LCD screen, with 350-nits brightness, 99% DCI P3 color gamut, and a 16:10 aspect ratio. The on-screen visuals are handled by Intel Iris Xe integrated graphics. The device comes with a three-year warranty.

It is equipped with an HDMI port

The LG Gram 16 includes a Type-A port, two Type-C (Thunderbolt 4) slots, an HDMI socket, a DC-In port, a Kensington lock, and an HP-Out port. Wireless connectivity on the laptop includes Wi-FI 6E and Bluetooth 5.1.

The device has 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM

The LG Gram 16 is powered by a 12th-generation Intel Core i7-1260P processor, 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and 512GB of onboard SSD storage. It also packs 18MB of L3 cache memory. The laptop runs on Windows 11, and houses an 80Wh battery which delivers up to 20.5 hours of power, and charges via bundled 65W adapter. It is fitted with dual 1.5W stereo speakers.

How to avail the discount and bank offers?

Head to Amazon India's official website and search for LG Gram 16. Now, visit the product page, click on "with exchange," select the product that needs to be exchanged, and tap on "Apply Exchange." Further, proceed using "Buy Now with Exchange." On the checkout page, use an HDFC Bank card to avail the prepaid discount provided by Amazon.